'Very sober and very calm'— northern Ontario Indian community adopting new 'mood' for COVID-19

There are reports from large Canadian cities that there are high rates of COVID-19 infection among people of South Asian descent.

Statistics Canada says the death rate is as much as 10 times higher in neighbourhoods with large visible minority populations.

Leaders in northern Ontario's growing Indian community say they have not heard of anyone testing positive.

Bela Ravi of Sudbury says she isn't surprised by the recent reports, considering that many South Asians and other newcomers are working frontline jobs during the pandemic.

"They're at the grocery store, they're at the gas station, they're the PSWs," she says.

"The socio-economic status also affects, because they're staying together in large numbers and of course it's going to spread faster."

Indian communities across the north cancelled their usually large Diwali celebrations this past weekend because of the pandemic, swapping lavish dinners with kids performing traditional dances for virtual visits and sweets quietly left on doorsteps.

Raj Mohanty, president of the Timmins India-Canada Association, says they normally hold a large party that draws 500 people for Diwali.

"It's a very lively group. They tend together, informal get-togethers, things like that. Lots of festivals," he says of the 1,500 people of Indian descent living in Timmins.

"So we said 'No no, we are not doing any of these things this year. Just say home' And just reflecting the mood of the community. Very sober and very calm."

Mohanty says he hasn't heard of anyone in the community testing positive for COVID-19 either.

He says many South Asian families have multiple generations living under the same roof, which could be why there are inflated numbers in some Canadian cities.