Indian students bound for schools in northern Ontario are relieved that the Canadian government is now allowing direct flights.

Since April, anyone travelling to and from India had to stop in another country along the way, often at great expense and the stress of possibly being stranded in a strange land.

Effy Dehlvi is a 30-year-old still in India, set to begin studies in international business management at Cambrian College in Sudbury in November, at a cost of $16,000.

He says this has been a nerve-wracking time for him and other Indian students bound for Canada. He made sure to get two shots of AstraZeneca, the only COVID-19 vaccine available in India that is recognized by Canada.

"Because this is something really unpredictable. The students over here are really nervous about what's going to happen and what's not going to happen. We are just hoping for the best," says Dehlvi.

He says he is disappointed that the Canadian government seems to be treating India differently than other countries with similar COVID outbreaks.

Several Indian students attending Cambrian College and other northern Ontario schools this fall had their travel plans disrupted by the direct flight ban. (Erik White/CBC )

"Well, to be honest, yes," says Dehlvi.

"Because I think they should include every country, not just India. Because the people in Canada are coming from all over the world."

The direct flight ban was also difficult for members of Indian community in northern Ontario.

Pinakin Patel is a Canadian citizen who has lived in Sudbury for the past six years and owns the Subway restaurant in the city's downtown.

The 47-year-old went back to India in March to look after his ailing father, just as COVID cases were skyrocketing in his home country.

"We didn't go there for vacation. Our loved ones, they need us," says Patel.

Pinakin Patel, 47, went home to India to be with his ailing father in the spring and says it took him a week to get back to Sudbury with the flight restrictions. (Pinakin Patel )

His father died in June and Patel says he was "lucky" to be there.

The journey back to Canada with the direct flight ban took almost a week with stops in the Netherlands and Mexico and multiple COVID tests.

"It is good that now they lift the ban," says Patel.

"The trouble I face, I don't want anybody else to face the same trouble."