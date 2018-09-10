Increase in downtown Sudbury security not meant to 'negatively target people,' city says
Police and city step up security after request from local business owners
Some people who live and work in downtown Sudbury are expressing concern about the visible signs of homelessness, addiction and poverty, despite an increase in security.
Last month, police began handing out fines to people who gather to smoke in the LCBO and Tim Hortons parking lot and security at the nearby Sudbury Transit terminal has also been doubled.
However, used needles still are present on sidewalks, crowds of people loiter on downtown street corners and there's concern that drug use is widespread.
Mary works nearby. CBC Sudbury has agreed not to use her last name to protect her identity due to where she works.
She says she's nervous.
"It makes it more difficult for us who are working and just coming out for break to just have our smoke, or even just to go out and walk and shop," she said.
"It makes it uncomfortable."
Police started paying more attention to the area at the request of the business owners. John Arnold is the general manager of community development with Dalron.
"As time went on, it seemed to get worse and worse with the amount of loitering and some of the criminal activity going on down at that site," he said.
Arnold added the move wasn't made to target anyone in particular.
"It's not a matter of making [people who stand in the parking lot] feel unwelcome. It's just a matter of private business being able to conduct their business. If there's things getting in the way of that, they have to look after their own needs, and I don't blame them," he explained.
Finding a balanced approach
The City of Greater Sudbury doesn't believe vulnerable people are being forced to the margins by laws aimed at discouraging loitering in the downtown core.
The city's manager of security services, Brendan Adair, says he's not sure where those people are going, but says it's his job to make sure it isn't the terminal.
"Do I believe that people are being displaced here? I don't think there's been an increase in that, and I don't think that our efforts at keeping this place safe and orderly is going to negatively impact downtown," he said.
"We're not going to negatively target people. We just want to make sure at the end of the day they're safe to use our property and our services, and what they're doing won't impact anybody else."
Adair admits adding more security isn't the answer to dealing with larger issues like addiction and homelessness.
"It's definitely a community issue that we're aware of," he said.
With files from Benjamin Aubé
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.