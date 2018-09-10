Some people who live and work in downtown Sudbury are expressing concern about the visible signs of homelessness, addiction and poverty, despite an increase in security.

Last month, police began handing out fines to people who gather to smoke in the LCBO and Tim Hortons parking lot and security at the nearby Sudbury Transit terminal has also been doubled.

However, used needles still are present on sidewalks, crowds of people loiter on downtown street corners and there's concern that drug use is widespread.

Mary works nearby. CBC Sudbury has agreed not to use her last name to protect her identity due to where she works.

She says she's nervous.

"It makes it more difficult for us who are working and just coming out for break to just have our smoke, or even just to go out and walk and shop," she said.

Is Downtown Sudbury becoming a haven for drug addicts and the homeless? Some people who work and live in the area say that's the case. We delve into the issue. 9:55

"It makes it uncomfortable."

Police started paying more attention to the area at the request of the business owners. John Arnold is the general manager of community development with Dalron.

The city says security has been doubled at the downtown Sudbury transit terminal. (Benjamin Aubé/CBC)

"As time went on, it seemed to get worse and worse with the amount of loitering and some of the criminal activity going on down at that site," he said.

Arnold added the move wasn't made to target anyone in particular.

"It's not a matter of making [people who stand in the parking lot] feel unwelcome. It's just a matter of private business being able to conduct their business. If there's things getting in the way of that, they have to look after their own needs, and I don't blame them," he explained.

Finding a balanced approach

The City of Greater Sudbury doesn't believe vulnerable people are being forced to the margins by laws aimed at discouraging loitering in the downtown core.

The city's manager of security services, Brendan Adair, says he's not sure where those people are going, but says it's his job to make sure it isn't the terminal.

Brendan Adair is the manager of security, bylaw and court services for the City of Greater Sudbury. (Erik White/CBC)

"Do I believe that people are being displaced here? I don't think there's been an increase in that, and I don't think that our efforts at keeping this place safe and orderly is going to negatively impact downtown," he said.

"We're not going to negatively target people. We just want to make sure at the end of the day they're safe to use our property and our services, and what they're doing won't impact anybody else."

Adair admits adding more security isn't the answer to dealing with larger issues like addiction and homelessness.

"It's definitely a community issue that we're aware of," he said.