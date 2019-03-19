There will be an increased police presence at a Sudbury school after threats were posted on social media.

On Tuesday, police arrested an 18-year-old man and charged him with criminal harassment and uttering threats. Earlier that day, a staff member from College Notre-Dame had contacted police after seeing a threat aimed at the school posted on social media.

The post showed a firearm and made reference to a school shooting. It was under the account name "sch00lsh00ter."

Both the post and account have since been deleted.

Police say they have determined that no other people are involved and that the image of the firearm was a stock photo from the internet.

Officers will be at the school on Wednesday to speak with students and staff.

Police say officers will also be at the school over the next couple of days and that additional resources will be available to students.