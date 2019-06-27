Public Health Sudbury & Districts says the presence of carfentanil has increased in Ontario.

The health unit says it is a "very toxic opioid" that's more potent than fentanyl. As a result, those who use it "may be at high risk of overdose."

It says the drug is not meant for human consumption. It has no smell or taste so there's no way to know if other drugs are laced with it.

The health unit says it's best to avoid mixing drugs and drinking alcohol while using. It adds it's best not use drugs alone and to carry a Naloxone kit.

Symptoms of an overdose include blue lips or nails, dizziness or confusion, weak or no breathing, drowsiness and the inability to be woken up.