Elections Canada says some voters in the Nipissing-Temiskaming riding have received voter cards with incorrect advance voting poll locations.

Réjean Grenier, a regional media advisor for Elections Canada, says 5,500 incorrect voter cards were mailed out.

"People from the North Bay area were being sent to vote in Temagami," he said. "We all know that's a little far."

Grenier says Elections Canada realized the error this week and sent out new voter cards.

"But we realized that some people may not receive them in time for advance polling which happens on the weekend," he said.

"So that's the reason we want to tell people where they will be voting."

Grenier says those voters are actually supposed to cast their advance ballot at the Chancellor's House at Nipissing University in North Bay, and not in Temagami which is about 100 kilometres away.

However, Grenier says those voters can still vote in Temagami if they're in that area over the weekend.

"Elections Canada has sent what's called a transfer certificate to Temagami that will allow people who receive the voter card with the error to vote there," he said.

Réjean Grenier is a regional media advisor for Elections Canada. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

Grenier says he's not sure how the error happened.

"It does happen once in awhile," he said. "But you have to remember, we send more than 27-million of these cards," he said.

Grenier adds if you have any questions on your voting location, you can contact your local returning office to confirm the details.