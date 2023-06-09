Inclusive animated video series launched after cancer screenings drop due to pandemic

Health Sciences North and the Northeast Cancer Program in Sudbury have teamed up. The two organizations have created a new animated video series surrounding inclusive cancer screening.

Screening that has dropped says Dr. Jason Sutherland, the regional primary care lead with the Northeast Regional Cancer Program.

"Since the first year of the pandemic we found that there were as many as 35 per cent to 50 per cent fewer screenings," said Sutherland

He said this fact inspired the collaboration to create animated videos highlighting the importance of cancer screening and hoped it would also reduce barriers for a transgender or non-binary people to access care.

Dr. Jason Sutherland, left, with his team of the Northeast Regional Cancer Program. (Health Sciences North)

"At the same time we were interested in ensuring folks that are either transgender or non-binary would feel welcome to participate," said Sutherland

Dar Hansen is a member of the Health Sciences North Patient and Family Advisory Council and says the animated series is important now more than ever.

"I lost a few close friends to cancer," said Hansen. "This loss could have been prevented if there was early detection."

Hansen believes more deaths due to cancer can be prevented if the importance of cancer screening is shared with the public.

Being a transgender person herself, Hansen knew it was important she get involved.

"There was not enough focus on a transgender person or non-binary person,"she said.

"I made sure to emphasize their inclusion, cancer has no gender."

Hansen considered herself one of the lucky ones after finding a lump in her breast and later finding out it was non-cancerous.

She said the process in creating the animated videos took about six months and that she is happy to have something to show the people she loves to motivate them to get screened.

Dar Hansen is a member of the patient and family advisory council at Health Sciences North. As a transgender person, she worked alongside Dr. Jason Sutherland and his team to create the inclusive animated video series. (Health Sciences North)

According to Sutherland transgender or non-binary people are often under-screened for cancer.

The animated video series includes four videos showcasing information around the cancer screening program.

"We have the Ontario Breast Screening Program looking at breast cancer screening," said Sutherland.

"Then there is the Colon Cancer Check Program which is looking at colorectal cancer screening. The third video is on the cervical cancer screening program which is of course looking at cervical cancer screening and then the newest program in cancer screening in Ontario is the lung cancer screening."

Sutherland said cervical cancer screening, in particular, is down since the pandemic because it must be done in person.

He said mammogram screenings have also dropped, but numbers of both are slowly starting to go up as the team at Health Sciences North works hard to catch up to the backlog of appointments.

"Certain types of screenings have been a challenge to get people back into their regular habits of getting screened," said Sutherland.

He hopes the videos will inspire people to get checked because the earlier diagnosis means greater chances of survival.

"If we catch the cancers early our patients are healthier, our communities are healthier and that's why its so important to get screened."