A new program in Sudbury will attempt to get people who inject drugs to be screened and treated for Hepatitis C.

Réseau ACCESS Network is launching an initiative, which is a first in Ontario, to reduce the incidence of Hep C infection among people with substance use issues in the Sudbury/Manitoulin area.

Patients will receive $100 in increments of $25 for attending appointments such as a pre-treatment workshop and an ultrasound.

Ultrasounds can be used to detect cirrhosis of the liver, a common symptom of Hep C.

The program is funded by a grant from Gilead, a pharmaceutical manufacturing company based in California.

For Richard Rainville, Réseau's executive director, the financial incentive is about breaking down barriers to treatment.

"It's really about going back to the issues of housing and poverty. So, if someone is facing those dilemmas, being on a treatment isn't necessarily a priority. So, if we can help you by giving a little bit of cash, then it might encourage people to put it more on the front burner and go through the process," he said.

Rainville says that $25 is not a huge amount of money, but he is hopeful that it will enable individuals to access the help they need.

The goal of the Sudbury/Manitoulin Micro-Elimination project is to treat 100 individuals with Hep C by March of next year.

"We"ve been in the community for over 30 years and for most of those 30 years we've provided street outreach services and that, I think, is a huge part of this work is actually getting out on the street and connecting with people of highest risk," said Rainville.

It's anticipated that 90% of patients will be tested and diagnosed and 80% will initiate therapy.

Réseau is administering the program in conjunction with a number of local partners like Northwood Recovery.