Sudbury police say a 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged with numerous offences after police found him allegedly impaired behind the wheel.

Wednesday night, police were called about an idling vehicle outside a home on Kathleen Street. When they got there, they found a man who appeared to be asleep at the wheel — with the car in drive and his foot on the brake.

Police woke the man and say he showed signs of impairment. Officers also discovered he's a suspended driver and wasn't able to prove he had valid insurance.

After a search of the vehicle, police found roughly $20,000 worth of drugs — crystal meth, cocaine and fentanyl. A replica gun and a smoke grenade were also found, along with documents that did not belong to the man, which had been reported stolen in 2019.

The man has been released and will appear in court on April 28.

More stories from CBC Sudbury