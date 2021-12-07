Greater Sudbury police say the number of impaired driving charges laid this year is up compared to last year.

In 2020, police laid 203 impaired driving charges, including 66 for people impaired by drugs. So far this year, 301 impaired driving charges have been laid, and 150 of those were for people impaired by drugs.

Blair Ramsay is a sergeant in the traffic management unit. He says more people are calling in to report suspected impaired drivers.

"We're getting a number of different types of calls, you know, the standard vehicle is swerving, hitting the curb, that kind of thing. We're getting people that are sitting in parking lots, they can smell cannabis. We've had calls from the public of people just passed out at the wheel of intersections, in parking lots."

Ramsay says they also have a handful of officers trained by the OPP to be drug recognition experts. They are able to perform a field sobriety test and if someone fails that, they take them back to the station for a more intensive test that in some cases can determine the type of drug the person has consumed.

That is why it is important to plan ahead, says Ramsay. Have another driver ready if you plan to drink or do drugs while out.

"I don't know. It's one of those things that doesn't seem to stop." says Ramsay, who notes it does help that the public is calling in more often when they suspect someone is under the influence of drugs or alcohol.



