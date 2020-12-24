Skip to Main Content
Sudbury police arrest impaired driver who had 4-year-old in back seat

Sudbury Police have charged a 33-year-old man after they allege he was impaired behind the wheel with a child in the back seat.
During the Dec. 23 incident, Greater Sudbury Police say the driver, passenger and child were cleared medically by paramedics, but the driver showed visible signs of impairment. He was later tested at police headquarters. (Twitter/Greater Sudbury Police Service)

On Dec. 23. police were called about a suspicious vehicle on Clinton Avenue in the Flour Mill. When officers arrived, they say the driver showed signs of impairment. A sobriety test was done, which police say the man failed.

Police searched the vehicle and found about $24,000 worth of Fentanyl.

The four-year-old child in the backseat has been placed with a guardian.

The man has been arrested with impaired driving and possession of a Schedule 1 substance. He's been released and is set to appear in court in February. The vehicle has been impounded for seven days and the man was issued a 90-day driver's licence suspension.

