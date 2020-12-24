Sudbury Police have charged a 33-year-old man after they allege he was impaired behind the wheel with a child in the back seat.

On Dec. 23. police were called about a suspicious vehicle on Clinton Avenue in the Flour Mill. When officers arrived, they say the driver showed signs of impairment. A sobriety test was done, which police say the man failed.

Police searched the vehicle and found about $24,000 worth of Fentanyl.

The four-year-old child in the backseat has been placed with a guardian.

The man has been arrested with impaired driving and possession of a Schedule 1 substance. He's been released and is set to appear in court in February. The vehicle has been impounded for seven days and the man was issued a 90-day driver's licence suspension.