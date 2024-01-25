Wetum Road opens for season with new security measures to deter drug traffickers

The Wetum Road has opened for the winter with new security measures to stem the flow of illicit drugs from southern Ontario to James Bay communities.

The ice road, built and operated by the Moose Cree First Nation, runs from Moose Factory in the north to connect to the provincial highway near Smooth Rock Falls, about three hundred kilometres to the south.

For a few weeks each year, it allows people to travel more freely in their vehicles instead of having to fly, or take the train, and allows the movement of supplies and goods more easily and cheaply.

However, Deputy Chief Warren Hardisty says it's also another opportunity for drug traffickers to move their products into his community, and those further north along the James Bay coast.

Moose Cree First Nation builds and operates the Wetum Road, an ice road linking Moose Factory on James Bay to the provincial highway system near Smooth Rock Falls. (www.moosecree.com)

That's why, he says, there are increased security measures in place in the name of community protection this year.

He says chief and council are on guard against any increase in street drugs given problems have been mounting.

"There have been a number of overdoses and suspected deaths related to the drug issue in our community," says Hardisty. "And it's just been getting quite difficult to provide basic services such as mental health. Our local hospital is facing the challenge as well.

And it's just become quite the predicament here in the north where you know there's a rampant drug crisis here in the community."

The increased security measures include enhanced checkpoints where travellers will have to provide key information upon arrival.

Hardisty says better technology is in place to enable real-time communication and contact with police about suspicious people.

And that's what we're working to do, is to enhance community safety and take back our town essentially from these drug dealers - Moose Cree First Nation, Deputy Chief Warren Hardisty

The First Nation is also making it clear that if it sees an increase in drug activity it will not hesitate to shut down the road without notice.

Hardisty says the community has come up with some of these suggestions.

"These are some of the things that they want in their community to make them feel safer and bring back that sense of pride in their community again," says Hardisty. "And that's what we're working to do, is to enhance community safety and take back our town essentially from these drug dealers."

In neighbouring Moosonee, councillor Carmen Tozer says he's optimistic the two communities can work together against the common threat.

He says they're seeing a similar increase in social upheaval and pressure on health services.

"You see an increase in crime; breaking and enters and so forth," he says. "And there's a lot of collateral damage that's been done to families and friends that are impacted by drug use in the community and in turn this has further impact on our social services."

Tozer says his community plans to hold a meeting next Monday, January 29 to discuss the impact on illegal drugs in the community, along with representatives from the OPP.