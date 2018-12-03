Provincial Police are reminding people that "no ice is safe ice" after rescuing three people stranded on the shore of the Moose River Saturday.

OPP said their James Bay detachment received a call of a person in distress just before 10:00 a.m.

When they arrived, rescue teams — including the Moosonee Fire Department and the Weeneebayko Area Health Authority (WAHA) Paramedic Service — found three people stranded on the ice a short distance from the shore, police said.

Provincial Constable Kyle Perry, who was involved with the rescue, said the fluctuating temperatures mean ice just isn't safe until later in the season.

"We're certainly seeing some snowmobiles crossing already," Perry said. "But the message is no ice is safe ice."

"I've personally worked in northern Ontario for just over a year, and this is the third rescue I've been involved with. It's probably occurring more often than we like."

All three people were brought to shore safely by the fire department, Perry added, while one person was taken to hospital as a precaution.