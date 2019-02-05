Skip to Main Content
There are hundreds of ice fishing huts on Whitewater Lake and this one might be the biggest
There are hundreds of ice fishing huts on Whitewater Lake and this one might be the biggest

Every winter, a temporary community with hundreds of residents forms on the frozen surface of Whitewater Lake. And Mike Belanger's hut, might be the biggest of them all.

Whitewater Lake has hundreds of ice huts, split into villages based on what you're fishing for

Erik White · CBC News
Huge ice fishing hut on Whitewater Lake 0:36

Mike Belanger's winter home on the water is actually on the water.

After a busy summer working long weeks in the construction industry, he spends the cold months living in his ice fishing hut on Whitewater Lake in the Azilda area of Greater Sudbury.

But "hut" hardly does justice to his 25 foot by 10 foot residence, with features a bedroom, satellite TV, full kitchen and bathroom.

Belanger's is one of hundreds of huts on Whitewater, which are divided into two villages, based on what you're fishing for.

His is in the pickerel village, while Richard Mallet and Leo Landry put their shack in the more densely populated pike village.

Richard Mallet sits in the ice hut on Whitewater Lake that he's shared with fishing partner Leo Landry for some 30 years. (Erik White/CBC )
Every winter, ice fishing villages pop up on frozen rivers and lakes across the region. The CBC's Erik White was out on Whitewater Lake in the Sudbury area to meet some of the people that are part of one of the ice hut communities there. 7:17

