Trial for Dr. Ian MacDonald to start on Monday in Sudbury
A trial will start on Monday involving a Sudbury doctor who has been charged with child pornography offences.

MacDonald was charged with several child pornography related offences in 2019. (Erik White/CBC)

In 2019, Dr. Ian MacDonald was charged with nine counts related to accessing and possessing child pornography. Seven of those were in connection to accessing child pornography while two concerned possession.

MacDonald, a nephrologist at Health Sciences North, has had his privileges at the hospital suspended while legal proceedings are in progress. 

There is a publication ban of the evidence or anything that may identify the victims.

He was granted bail in May 2019 when he was released from custody to live with his father in Belleville.

