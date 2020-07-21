IAMGOLD says it will move forward with its Côté Gold project that will be developed in northern Ontario.

The project is located about 20 kilometers southwest of Gogama, in between Timmins and Sudbury. The company says pre-production work will start in the next couple of months. The mine is expected to be operational in 2023.

"I'm really looking forward to the coming period," said Gordon Stothart, president and CEO of IAMGOLD. "I'm really looking forward to growing our company and growing the communities in the region alongside us," he told CBC Sudbury.

The company has signed impact benefit agreements with the Mattagami First Nation and Flying Post First Nation.

Mattagami First Nation Chief Chad Boissoneau says discussions have gone well.

"It's a win-win for everybody," he said. "I'm looking forward to this, our community is looking forward to this project. I feel excitement in the air."

Flying Post Chief Murray Ray calls the relationship a "family partnership."

"Flying Post is thrilled for this to go forward," he said.

IAMGOLD says the construction phase of the project will create more than 1,000 jobs and once it's up and running, there will be 450 jobs for the life of the mine, which is expected to be 18 years.

'Game changer for the region'

Stothart says some of the construction work will be done by construction companies owned by the First Nations communities.

He adds work is underway to offer training once the mine is up and running.

"To take on the roles of an operating mine, I know a lot of Indigenous people have been involved in the operations and there's some good skilled trades out there," he said.

"It's our expectations that Côté will be a really attractive place for a lot of them to be working at."

Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger says he is offering his full support as well as the support of council and the city for the project.

"Today's announcement by IAMGOLD will be a game changer for the region and especially for Greater Sudbury," he said.

"A project of this magnitude, in our own backyard, combined with our world class mining service and supply companies will see amazing local benefits to our local job market and economy."