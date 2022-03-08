Nearly 10 years ago, Lorraine Sommerfeld drove across Canada with a couple of hypermilers from Australia.

"Hypermilers have their own little cult and club. and it's how they can get from here to there and use no fuel," the auto columnist for Driving.ca said.

Using driving techniques, it took the team just 4.5 tanks of gas to go from Halifax to Vancouver in 2012.

Sommerfeld admits some of these strategies — such as driving super slow — are "dangerous and stupid," and she would never recommend them to others.

However, she said, there were takeaways that were beneficial and "absolutely stuff we can use."

One of the biggest for Sommerfeld was reducing speed.

"The difference between going 120 on the highway and 100 is about 20 per cent in fuel economy. It's huge," she said.

"Set your cruise control, get in the right lane, and just stick to 100. Noticeably you'll start saving immediately."

Sommerfeld added that avoiding left-hand turns also helps prevent vehicles from using extra fuel by idling.

"If you have a list of chores to do, think about it. Can you do it all in a loop that is basically maintaining right turns instead of left?"

As the price of a litre of gasoline continues to climb to extremes, drivers are looking for alternatives.

If leaving the vehicle at home is not an option, there are driving tips and techniques that could help keep costs down on the road to fuel efficiency. This strategy is called hypermiling — also known as ecomodding or eco-driving.

Most newer vehicles have readouts on a screen to show how many litres per 100 kilometres are being consumed.

Adjust driving behaviour

"Ecomodding is sort of the 2.0 on [hypermiling]," said Julie Beun with CAA North and East Ontario.

"We're seeing reports that gas is going to go up to $2 a litre by this summer, and if that's the case, then we do need to adjust our driving behaviour," she added.

CAA has a Driving Cost Calculator to keep track of vehicle expenses, including gas costs.

Beun said to begin with the weight in or on the vehicle, since heavier vehicles will consume more gas.

"Roof racks, bicycle racks, if they're easy to take off — that's a really great starting point," she said.

"If you're going to be going on a longer trip, or if you anticipate being out for the day and you don't need [the roof racks] then go ahead and take them off because that is going to cost."

Beun explained that accelerating a vehicle slowly out of a stopped position will save on fuel.

Imagine you have an open coffee cup full on your dashboard when you are accelerating, and you have to accelerate gently and slowly so you don't knock over the coffee cup. - Julie Buen, CAA North and East Ontario

"It takes five seconds to accelerate your vehicle up to 20 kilometres an hour from a stop. If you are accelerating really quickly, you are going to be using more fuel to get that going," she said.

"Imagine you have an open coffee cup full on your dashboard when you are accelerating, and you have to accelerate gently and slowly so you don't knock over the coffee cup."

"It's a million little things that you can do [to be more fuel efficient],"

CAA does not recommend extreme or dangerous forms of hypermiling.

"Always make sure that you are following the rules of the road, but yes, there are ways to save on fuel, 100 per cent," Beun said.

Tips from NRCAN

Given the high cost of gas across Canada, Thierry Spiess of Natural Resources Canada (NRCAN) is not surprised their website providing advice on fuel efficiency is gaining attention.

"Generally speaking throughout the year, we average just over 1,000 independent views on that web link per week. In the last week of February and now March, we are seeing over 6,000 weekly views — so a six-fold increase," said Spiess, senior manager of the Advanced Vehicle Unit at NRCAN.

He said NRCAN prefers the term eco-driving, feeling that hypermiling is the more extreme form. Just like CAA, NRCAN does not recommend illegal forms of hypermiling, calling the extreme versions dangerous and reckless.

NRCAN has five main tips it lists on its website for fuel-efficient driving:

Accelerate gently. Maintain a steady speed. Anticipate traffic. Avoid high speeds. Coast to decelerate.

"If people do follow those tips, they could lower their vehicle's fuel consumption and emissions by as much as 25 per cent," Spiess said.

Safety comes 1st

Sommerfeld started applying what she learned on her road trip almost immediately when she returned home to the Greater Toronto Area.

"The price of gas makes me slow down definitely."

She admits she doesn't drive a lot anymore, "but I know the difference in how much it'll cost me to get up north, like a three-hour drive."

When it comes to hypermiling, safety should always come first before saving a few bucks on gas, she stressed.

"You have to find what fits with your lifestyle, and also what gives you the most back in terms of fuel economy, but safety is first — it has to be first."