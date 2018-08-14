Power is restored after hydro line shorts out in Sudbury's west end

Greater Sudbury Hydro say about 850 customers in Sudbury's west end are have their power restored.

On Tuesday afternoon, the utility says the outage was triggered when a line shorted out, caught fire and fell to the ground. affecting 850 customers.

Spokesperson Wendy Watson said in a news release that 600 other customers had to be interrupted during repairs.

But the power had been fully restored by 7 p.m.