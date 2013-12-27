A Sudbury city councillor wants Hydro One to improve its communication to customers, and the municipality when the lights go out.

In Greater Sudbury, residents get their power either from Greater Sudbury Utilities or Hydro One, depending on where they live.

On Tuesday, Ward 9 councillor Deb McIntosh asked her counterparts on city council to support her motion, which calls on municipal staff to speak with representatives of Hydro One.

Her request comes several weeks after the utility's customers in Greater Sudbury were without power for several days following a winter storm.

Ward 9 city councillor Deb McIntosh says she only found out about a multi-day power outage for Hydro One customers in Greater Sudbury after she saw social media posts from residents. (Casey Stranges CBC)

McIntosh said she didn't know her constituents were without power until about a day into the outage, and she only found out after reading posts on social media. That's when she requested the city provide emergency measures.

"As a municipality, we want to respond to people who might need us to provide warming stations or to move people," she said.

McIntosh used the example of last winter when the entire community of Coniston was without electricity during bitterly cold temperatures.

"I found out because the president of the senior's club texted me to say the power was out and she was concerned about the retirement residences because they had no hydro."

McIntosh called this a safety issue that needs to be addressed by Hydro One before the next outage.

As a municipality, we want to respond to people who might need us. - Deb McIntosh, city councillor Greater Sudbury

"These are their customers. This is customer service, and we only want to help with that customer service as a municipality."

"I can't make the power come back on, but I can move you to a warming station. I can make sure that you've got water," she said.

During the discussion at city council, René Lapierre asked that a representative from the city's Emergency Management division be a part of the conversation with Hydro One.

By contrast, McIntosh says she was impressed with the level of communication from Greater Sudbury Utilities during the last storm.

"I don't think the communications person for Greater Sudbury Utilities slept frankly, because she was on Twitter and Facebook constantly," she said referring to the multiple updates on power restoration efforts from GSU crews.

Coordinated effort needed to spread outage information

Hydro One does have an online outage map on its website, which gives basic information like the number of customers affected and an estimated time of restoration.

McIntosh said there needs to be more information provided, and it should be provided on multiple social media platforms.

"The people out there have no power so they can't look at the [the Hydro One] website."

McIntosh also felt a coordinated effort was needed between the utility company, the municipality and local media to help spread the information to residents during a lengthy outage.

The motion from councillor McIntosh was approved by Sudbury city council.

Staff are expected to report back to council in January on how the discussions with Hydro One went, along with a detailed plan for improved communication in the future.