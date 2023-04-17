U.S. company enters Canadian energy market with 8 northern Ontario hydro dams

An American company that will soon be operating eight northern Ontario hydro dams sees them as key to decarbonizing the energy system.

Through an "integration" with Canadian company H2O Power, FirstLight Power, which owns assets in the northeast U.S., enters the Canadian market for the first time.

"The integration allows us to, you know, better utilize the resources cross-border for the betterment of both companies," said FirstLight Power's chief operating officer Justin Trudell.

The Public Sector Pension Investment Board, a Canadian Crown corporation, owns both companies.

The eight hydroelectric dams once provided power to Abitibi paper mills across northern Ontario.

Since H2O Power purchased them 10 years ago, Trudell said the company has invested more than $100 million to upgrade them.

Justin Trudell is the chief operating officer of FirstLight Power. (Submitted by Travis Small)

"We have made significant investments to upgrade our fleet to enhance operations and increase capacity, bolstering our ability to provide more clean and flexible power to the region and the people of Ontario," said Marc Mantha, H2O Power's vice-president of Canadian operations, in a press release.

In a report published in February Ontario Power Generation said there's the potential for northern Ontario to produce an additional 3,000 to 4,000 megawatts of hydroelectric power to meet growing demand.

Trudell said investments from private enterprise will help meet that demand and improve the electrical grid.

"We'll be looking to use our team to identify opportunities to either expand our assets where it makes sense or to enter into some new development opportunities in the province," he said.

That could include increasing the output of the existing hydro dams, possibly opening new dams or even just using the properties to set up solar panels or battery storage units.

Trudell said the company is looking at an "all of the above" approach to power generation with a mix of technologies to meet the province's goal to decarbonize the energy sector by 2050.