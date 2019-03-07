Greater Sudbury looking for volunteers to keep fire hydrants clear

A new program is underway in Greater Sudbury, encouraging people to be aware of where fire hydrants are in their neighbourhoods and whether they can be accessed.

The Hydrant Hero program asks volunteers to make sure hydrants are free from snow and ice in their neighbourhood. Participants can send a photo to the city, suggest a name for a new city mascot and potentially win a prize.

Public safety officer with Greater Sudbury Fire Services, Jimmy Kolar, said city crews work to keep the more than 5,800 hydrants clear during the winter.

"Last week, it wasn't so bad. This week, we got dumped with snow," he said.

"So you know, these hydrants can get, especially with the winds that we've had … snow can drift over them and they can become concealed."

Kolar said he's not aware of any cases where fire crews have not been able to access a hydrant due to snow or ice. But he said a covered hydrant could create a dangerous situation. He said when crews arrive on scene, they have a five minute water supply.

"So it's a very serious matter. You know, somebody's life is at stake, not to mention their property," he said.

"But it really hits home the importance of having visibility of these and access to them so that we can get in there and establish our water source."

Comments on the city's Facebook post on the program are mixed, as some residents said they already clear hydrants in their neighbourhoods, while others questioned why the city didn't clear them.

Public Safety Officer with City of Greater Sudbury Fire Services (Jan Lakes (CBC))

"I think we're pretty fortunate here in Sudbury because there are some municipalities that require you to shovel your sidewalk in front of your house and you get a fine if you don't," Kolar said.

"So we're just, again, it comes back to civic pride."