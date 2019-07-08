Sudbury Police officer Christopher Lebreche victim of fatal collision on Hwy 69

OPP are still investigating a collision between a pick-up truck and a fuel tanker that claimed the life of a Greater Sudbury Police officer.

37-year-old Christopher Labreche was killed Thursday, July 4 on Highway 69 south of French River.

Police say he died at the scene.

The 59-year old driver of the tanker suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A post-mortem examination was conducted last week.

Highway 69 was closed in both directions for approximately ten hours while OPP Traffic Collision investigators conducted an analysis of the scene.

Labreche joined Greater Sudbury Police Service in 2009.

In 2016, he pleaded guilty to one count of fraud under $5000 for defrauding his workplace benefit program. He was also found guilty and sentenced for police misconduct. He was temporarily demoted as a result.

Labreche was also charged with assault in 2014, for pushing the head of a suspect into a window. Those charges were eventually dismissed.

The Greater Sudbury Police Service sent a statement out last week that read, with "heartfelt sadness the Greater Sudbury Police Service confirms that the individual who died in a motor vehicle collision on Thursday, July 4, 2019 was one of our members."

The statement went on to extend to condolences to family and friends of the deceased.

According to his obituary, funeral services for Christopher Labreche are scheduled for Wed, July 10.