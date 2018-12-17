Provincial police are investigating after a fatal collision on Highway 17, east of Sudbury between Wahnapitae and Markstay.

OPP were called to a head-on collision between two vehicles, just west of Kukagami Lake Road around 3:20 p.m. Sunday.

Police say one of the drivers died at the scene.

The other driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The name of the deceased has not been released at this time.

OPP had Highway 17 closed for five hours for the investigation, but it reopened late Sunday evening.