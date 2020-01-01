Provincial police are reporting multiple fatalities in a single vehicle collision on Highway 17, in the west part of Greater Sudbury. The crash happened around 8:48 a.m., on New Year's Day.

OPP media officer Constable Michelle Coloumbe confirmed to CBC News that three people in the vehicle were killed, and another three were injured.

She says one of the passengers is in serious, but stable condition, while another passenger in the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The driver sustained minor injuries.

OPP have closed a large portion of Highway 17 between Highway 144 and Municipal Road 55.

Coloumbe says this will likely be closed for several more hours for the police investigation and the clean up. An estimated time for reopening is unknown.

There is a detour for westbound traffic using municipal road 55 through the community of Lively. Eastbound traffic traveling on Highway 17 is not affected.