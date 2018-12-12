Provincial police say one person is dead after a two vehicle crash on Highway 11 just north of Englehart on Tuesday afternoon.

OPP say a tractor trailer collided with a cube van around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.

That crash caused the vehicles to catch fire.

OPP reopened Highway 11 to traffic around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police say the investigation is continuing. An autopsy is scheduled for the deceased later this month.