Two people from Sudbury died following a collision on Highway 69 south of Pointe au Baril Wednesday afternoon.

In a press release, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say emergency responders were called just before 1:00 pm .

Police say a northbound motor vehicle collided with a southbound tractor trailer.

Aime (Joseph) Giroux, 74, and Suzanne Pharand, 68, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt.

Police say the collision is still under investigation.