3 die in Hwy 17 crash west of Sudbury
Police report three people are dead after a crash on Highway 17 in Nairn Township, about 10 kilometres west of Nairn Centre.
Manitoulin OPP say the two-vehicle crash happened at 1:39 p.m.
OPP, the Sudbury-Manitoulin Emergency Medical Services, the Nairn-Hyman Fire Department, the Baldwin Fire Department and the Lively Fire Department, all responded to the scene, located 10 kilometres west of Nairn Centre.
Three people were pronounced dead. A fourth person has been transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Highway 17 will remain closed while police investigate. There is no detour available.
OPP are asking for the public's patience as there will be traffic delays during this investigation.
