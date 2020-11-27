Hwy. 17 fatal crash investigation underway, west of Hwy 6
Provincial police in Espanola say they are investigating a fatal crash that happened about 8:45 a.m. Friday morning.
Provincial police in Espanola say they are investigating a fatal crash that happened about 8:45 a.m. Friday morning.
The collision happened on Hwy. 17, roughly 1km west of Hwy. 6.
Hwy. 17 is expected to be closed for several hours as the investigation takes place.
Police are asking motorists to obey the road closure signs.
More to come.