Victim identified, suspect charged in Highway 11 fatal crash near Englehart

Police have identified the victim in a fatal collision along Highway 11, north of the Town of Englehart.

They have also laid charges in connection with the crash.

OPP say a northbound vehicle collided with one travelling southbound around 7 a.m Wednesday morning.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, while investigators say the driver of the northbound vehicle fled the scene on foot.

A 42-year old man from Sesikinika, Ont., was located and arrested a short time later in a wooded area, with the help of the OPP's K9 unit and Emergency Response Team members.

He is charged with dangerous operation causing death, failure to stop after an accident and failing to comply with a probation order.

The victim has been identified as 49-year old Christopher Martel of Englehart.

The highway had been closed most of the day on Wednesday, but reopened just before 4 p.m.

The OPP's Technical Traffic Collision Investigators and the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario continue to investigate.