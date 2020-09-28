One dead in Hwy 11 crash near South River

Police say one person is dead after an early morning collision near South River.

OPP say two vehicles were involved in the crash along Highway 11 around 6:30 a.m.

Investigators say one driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the victim has not been released.

The northbound lanes of Highway 11 were closed for the police investigation, with motorists using Highway 124 and Goreville Road as a detour.

