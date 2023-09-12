Huron-Superior Regional Métis community launches food sovereignty initiative

The Huron-Superior Regional Métis Community has unveiled a new food security initiative.

The goal of the project is to identify and close food-related gaps faced by Métis citizens in the region.

The community is struggling with food insecurity among its citizens. Community members have shared their concerns about how inflation, climate change, and other factors are making it increasingly difficult to meet their food-related needs.

"Even before the pandemic, we knew we had issues with families and seniors, particularly families with children, sometimes struggling to put healthy, nutritious food on the table," said Mitch Case, Regional Councillor for the Huron-Superior Métis Community, on the Provisional Council for the Métis Nation of Ontario.

"The pandemic made that worse, and the inflation situation has exacerbated all of that."

To address the problem and work toward finding solutions, leadership officials have launched a Food Sovereignty Survey for all of its citizens to fill out by September 30.

The anonymous survey is to collect accurate Métis-specific regional food security data that will help identify where the greatest food-related needs are in the community and work toward making an action plan.

"This is sort of our first step into building our response to the food insecurity situation we have in our communities," said Case.

"To help us to understand where our weaknesses are, what are the things that folks are struggling with. Are they struggling with affordability of fruits and vegetables, are they struggling with access to traditional food, do they have a desire to return to some of our traditional food practices but maybe don't have the skills or the tools necessary? It's a very wide-ranging survey," explained Case.

The survey was designed using the Canadian Community Health Survey, which will enable apples-to-apples data comparison with broader regional and national benchmarks. However, the survey also includes many additional components that examine unique aspects of Métis food-related culture and practice.

"We like to consider ourselves to be evidence-based decision makers, making plans and making decisions based on the best information we can get. We realized we had a gap in our information, and so we put a little bit of funds aside to support this survey that will go out to all of our citizens to gather the best information we can to make future decisions."

The ultimate goal is for Huron-Superior Métis citizens themselves to identify the highest priority needs and opportunities that can guide future community investments in the community. Those include community food programs, land, food-related equipment, or skills development.

"We know we don't have the resources to do all the things we want to," added Case.

"Gathering as much data as we can from as many Métis citizens as we can will help us make the best possible decision about how to invest for the entire community's future."

Once the survey closes, Case said leadership officials on the community councils will take the data and develop a proposal of next steps. They will then present the proposal for community consultation later this year or in early 2024, and use the community's feedback to develop an action plan going forward.