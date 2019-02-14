Huron St. garage fire considered suspicious, police say
Fire happened Wednesday morning
Sudbury police say they believe a garage fire at a Huron Street home is suspicious.
On Wednesday, crews were called to the fire just before 11 a.m.
After the fire was extinguished, fire crews found suspicious items inside the garage and contacted police.
Police say it's suspected there was a "cannabis resin lab" after cannabis and cooking equipment were found.
The scene is being held by police as they believe that "chemicals including butane used for making cannabis resin may still be located in the garage."
Police say there is no threat to the public, but they are asking people avoid the area.
A 46-year-old man has life-threatening injuries as a result of the fire. Police say he has been airlifted to a Toronto hospital and remains in critical condition.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.