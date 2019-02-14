Sudbury police say they believe a garage fire at a Huron Street home is suspicious.

On Wednesday, crews were called to the fire just before 11 a.m.

After the fire was extinguished, fire crews found suspicious items inside the garage and contacted police.

Police say it's suspected there was a "cannabis resin lab" after cannabis and cooking equipment were found.

The scene is being held by police as they believe that "chemicals including butane used for making cannabis resin may still be located in the garage."

Police say there is no threat to the public, but they are asking people avoid the area.

A 46-year-old man has life-threatening injuries as a result of the fire. Police say he has been airlifted to a Toronto hospital and remains in critical condition.