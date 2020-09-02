Huron Central Railway pulling for another round of government funds

The company that owns the Huron Central Railway says, without government funding, it will cease operations by the end of this year.

Genesee & Wyoming Canada's railway operates over 288 km of leased track between Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury, and provides commercial freight service.

The company says Huron Central Railway is a "cost-efficient supply route for the region's forestry and steel industries, currently transporting more than 12,000 carloads of freight annually."

They say that, "without this critical transportation link, the HCRY's carload volume will be forced to migrate to trucks along neighbouring highways."

'Further delay would be irresponsible'

The company says it's been in talks with the federal and provincial governments, but no funding commitments have been made.

In a news release, Genesee & Wyoming says it had planned to cease operations of the railway in March of 2020, but the public health and economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 outbreak led to the decision to extend the timeline.

"We are disappointed that we have not been able to find a long-term solution to save this strategic asset working with our federal and provincial partners," said President Rick McLellan.

"We know how important this transportation link is for many of northern Ontario's largest employers and communities along the railway. Sadly, we have reached the point where further delay would be irresponsible, but we will remain at the table working until the very end to try to avoid the inevitable. We want to thank the community leaders, businesses and elected representatives who fought alongside us seeking to keep this line open."

The closure, which would see the last train run in December, will impact 43 employees.

The company received funding in both 2018 and 2019 from the provincial and federal governments.