The province of Ontario is releasing a new system for residents to be able to purchase hunting and fishing licences.

The system can be accessed online, at a number of ServiceOntario locations and other licence issuers across the province.

Hunters and anglers will get their licence as soon as they buy it, either online, at a ServiceOntario location or at a licence issuer. The province says as a result, people won't have to wait for the paperwork to come in the mail.

People can also purchase the licence online and carry it in a digital format on their smartphone.

"We've improved our service so you can get out on the lake or into the woods in less time by purchasing licences from the comfort of home," John Yakabuski, the Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry said.

"Interacting with your government should be seamless and we've replaced the old service with one that serves everyone in the province."

Earlier this year, the province announced its plan to offer free fishing licences to veterans and active members of the Canadian Armed Forces members.