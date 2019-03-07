It's a growing concern all over Canada and in northern Ontario, police have noticed in the last few years that human trafficking is becoming a bigger issue.

A three-day conference by the Greater Sudbury Police, Ontario Provincial Police, North Bay Police and Sudbury and Area Victim Services to discuss the growing concern of human trafficking is wrapping up on Thursday.

While many people know about human trafficking, Dr. Lori Haskell believes that many do not realize how widespread the issue is in Canada because many people think about it as an international issue.

However, she says about 93 per cent of women and girls who are trafficked in Canada are from Canada. Haskell says she doesn't know the exact numbers for northern Ontario, but she says small and isolated communities are not safe as traffickers are everywhere.

Girls who have already been sexually abused in childhood, that's one of the biggest risk factors, - Dr. Lori Haskell

Haskell is a clinical psychologist who works with victims of childhood trauma, she also helps train frontline workers about human trafficking and understanding victims.

She says one issue in understanding human trafficking, is that it is under reported.

"Police are now on the verge of finding different ways to identify the actual victims, because people don't come forward, it's not like people call the police and say 'I'm a human trafficking victim please help me,'" she says.

"Police ID victims because they had trouble with using substances or someone reports seeing some activity at a hotel or massage parlor or there's outreach of people on streets but we're thinking that this is probably widespread across the entire country."

There are still many misconceptions when it comes to human trafficking, one belief is that victims want to be rescued or that they even realized that they are being exploited. Human trafficking doesn't always look like what people think, it's not always girls being taken from city to city, Haskell said.

And in some cases getting help to some of them is made even more difficult because they've already been so betrayed, let-down and used by so many people that they just have no more trust.

"Recruited at the age of 13 or 14, so we're talking about young girls, many of them had already been sexually abused in childhood, many of them already have the vulnerability of using substances or not fitting in at school or having difficulties and they're ripe to be picked off by someone looking for girls to use as a commodity to make money," said Haskell.

Some women and girls are at higher risk of becoming victims of exploitation or human trafficking.

"First Nations, Indigenous girls and women are disproportionately much higher rates of human trafficking than other women but also girls who have already been sexually abused in childhood, that's one of the biggest risk factors," she said.

She says police are getting better at identifying who is a victim, but when it comes to helping victims of human trafficking there are still struggles.

"They need safe places to live, they need help with substance abuse, they often times have had their education interrupted, they don't see a future promising for work... they need counseling to help with the trauma from their abuse, so they need consistent, slow, patient care. The idea that you're just going to be able to throw some resources someone and they'll quickly run to get better is unrealistic," said Haskell.