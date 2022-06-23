Police have arrested and charged a person in Greater Sudbury for human trafficking.

After a two-year investigation police found the suspect, who is from Toronto, in a Sudbury hotel room with two people – a woman and a minor.

Police said the two victims are now safe and have received help from a victim services agency.

The suspect faces eight charges, including trafficking a person under the age of 18, trafficking an adult, advertising sexual services, and withholding or destroying documents related to human trafficking.

Ontario Provincial Police said the accused remains in jail, pending bail.

The human trafficking investigation that led to their arrest involved multiple police services, including the Toronto Police Service, Peel Regional Police Service, Greater Sudbury Police Service, Kingston Police Force, Peterborough Police Service, Waterloo Regional Police Service, Anishinabek Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police.