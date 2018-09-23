A Sudbury nurse has been recognized by Cancer Care Ontario and the Ontario Renal Network for her work to improve patient care in northern Ontario.

Adrienne Barrett, a nurse in the Nephrology department at Health Sciences North, received the Human Touch Award, recognition that puts the spotlight on health care providers focusing on cancer and kidney systems.

Barrett said she had her "socks blown off" by other candidates who received the award, adding that she was "humbled they put me in the same category as the superstars."

According to Cancer Care Ontario and the Ontario Renal Network, the annual recognition is for "exemplary and compassionate work of professionals or volunteers in the field."

Key is engagement

Barrett told CBC News that the secret to her success is being engaged with patients and their loved ones.

"Whether or not it's me talking to the patient, their family, or their peers at work, even doctors...I think the number one thing to get any job done is communication," Barrett said.

"And I try to be a good communicator with everyone I deal with."

Barrett said the key to her approach is to make patients feel at ease.

"I think you can [do that] if you make them feel you're listening to what they're saying, and that you're giving feedback," Barrett said.

"Okay, I think this is what I think you're saying, this is what's important to you, and then we usually get into discussions about what their options are, and what happens next."

"When you put someone's values at the top of the list of their important things in life, and plan the care around that, you get the best outcomes," she said.

"That's how I try to work and that's how the team works around me, and I think that's what happened in order for me to get this award."

Listen to the full interview on Up North by clicking the audio link below.