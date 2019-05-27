Investigation ongoing after human skull found in Greater Sudbury
Greater Sudbury Police are investigating after a human skull was found in the valley. The remains were found by two people Saturday evening, in the area of Nelson Lake Road, north of Val Therese.
Coroner, forensic scientists looking into gender and identity of remains found near Nelson Lake Road
There is an investigation underway in Greater Sudbury after a human skull was found.
Police say the remains were found by two people Saturday evening, in the area of Nelson Lake Road, north of Val Therese.
The coroner's office and Dr. Scott Fairgrieve with the Centre of Forensic Science are working to determine the gender and identity.
Officers with the Greater Sudbury Police are still working in the area where the skull was found.
The Ontario Provincial Police's cadaver dog is also searching the area.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.