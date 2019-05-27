There is an investigation underway in Greater Sudbury after a human skull was found.

Police say the remains were found by two people Saturday evening, in the area of Nelson Lake Road, north of Val Therese.

The coroner's office and Dr. Scott Fairgrieve with the Centre of Forensic Science are working to determine the gender and identity.

Officers with the Greater Sudbury Police are still working in the area where the skull was found.

The Ontario Provincial Police's cadaver dog is also searching the area.