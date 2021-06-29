Human remains found inside burned out vehicle east of Sudbury

Provincial police are investigating after human remains were found inside a burned out vehicle, east of Sudbury.

Nipissing West OPP were called to Kukagami Lake Road, Monday around 1:18pm.

Fire crews had responded to a vehicle fire, and human remains were found inside.

The police Crime Unit, the coroner and the Ontario Fire Marshal's office are all investigating.

At this time, the identity of the deceased has not been confirmed.

OPP say the public can expect a large police presence in that area as several units remain on scene for the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Ontario Provincial Police.