Human remains found in abandoned church in Moose Factory, Ont.

Police are investigating human remains found July 25 in an abandoned church in the northern Ontario community of Moose Factory.

"An investigation is now underway, however, preliminary findings suggest that the remains are of an adult," reads an update from the area's Moose Cree First Nation.

In an email to CBC News, Nishnawbe Aski Police Service Supt. Brad Duce said police do not believe the person's death was suspicious in nature.

"What can be advised is that St. Thomas Church is also surrounded by gravesites, which is also a factor in the investigation," Duce said.

The police service is working with Ontario Provincial Police and the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario to investigate the death.

Duce said the remains were sent to the province's Centre of Forensic Sciences for further examination.

Luke Moses, who lives in Moose Factory, said he was disturbed to learn human remains were found in the St. Thomas Anglican Church he attended as a child.

"When I heard that, I felt the hair at the back of my neck standing up and just had this very eerie feeling," Moses said.

"I don't know how to describe it, but it was very disturbing."

Moses said the church is more than 100 years old, but it has been boarded up in recent years.