Sudbury police say bones found in a wooded area north of the city last week have been identified as a historical missing person.
On May 25, a human skull was found near Nelson Lake Road, north of Val Therese. An additional search found more bones.
Police say through the coroner's office, the remains have been identified as Alexander Sretenovic. He was last seen leaving his home on Elm Street on Aug. 14, 1996. Police say he was 29-years-old when he went missing.
Police say they believe Sretenovic's disappearance to be suspicious at the time. The cause of his death has not been determined and police say foul play is suspected.
