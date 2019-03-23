Human remains found near Cobalt, OPP say
Ontario Provincial Police say an investigation is underway after human remains were found near Cobalt.
Post-mortem to take place to identify person
On Monday afternoon, police got a call about the remains which were found in Coleman Township, southeast of the Town of Cobalt.
Police say at this time, the identity of the person has not been confirmed. A post-mortem will take place at a later date.
Police and the coroner continue to investigate.
