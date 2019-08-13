Provincial Police say forensic teams are investigating human remains found in the City of Elliot Lake.

The remains were found by a member of the public in a wooded area near curling club, in the centre of the city on Sunday, Constable Phil Young with the OPP said.

As for the nature of the remains, Young said the forensic team is still working on the investigation.

"[Investigators] have to reserve some of the information until they can know 100 per cent what they have, and then they can release more information out to the public, as they see fit."

This is the second time in two years that remains have been found in the city.

In February 2018, police said the remains of 31-year-old Joseph Topping were found in a wooded area south of the city.

OPP charged a 23-year-old man with first degree murder later that year.

Police said the current investigation is on-going, and the area is expected to be cordoned off for the next few days while the OPP, and the Office of the Ontario Coroner complete a detailed analysis.