Police found human remains in Espanola, Ont.
Police in Espanola say they've found human remains in a wooded area in the northeastern Ontario town.
The Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment said in a press release that officers discovered the human remains at around 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday.
Police said they do not believe there is a threat to public safety.
An investigation is ongoing and police say they have not yet identified the person.