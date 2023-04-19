Content
Police found human remains in Espanola, Ont.

Officers with the Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police detachment found human remains in a wooded area in the town.

OPP say they don't believe there is a threat to public safety

Ontario Provincial Police say they are still investigating human remains found in Espanola, and have not yet identified the person. (CBC)

Police in Espanola say they've found human remains in a wooded area in the northeastern Ontario town.

The Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment said in a press release that officers discovered the human remains at around 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said they do not believe there is a threat to public safety.

An investigation is ongoing and police say they have not yet identified the person.

