'Suspected' human remains found after fire west of Espanola, OPP says

An investigation is underway after “suspected” human remains were found following a residential fire.

Crews called to a fire on Cutler Lake Road on Sunday

Crews were called to the fire on Sunday on Cutler Lake Road in the Township of Sables-Spanish Rivers, west of Espanola.

On Monday, OPP officers found suspected human remains inside.

The identity of the deceased has not been confirmed. OPP, the coroner's office and the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshall are investigating.

