OPP confirm human remains those of missing Kirkland Lake, Ont. woman

Ontario Provincial Police say human remains found southwest of Kirkland Lake are those of a missing woman.

Ashley Lafrance, 29, was last seen on Sept. 9, 2022 in Kirkland Lake.

On Oct. 28, Ontario Provincial Police said a 40-year-old Kirkland Lake man was charged with first degree murder in relation to Lafrance's disappearance. At the time, Lafrance's body had not been located.

The next day, police announced two additional murder charges had been laid in the case. A 57-year-old Kirkland Lake man and a 43-year-old Kirkland Lake woman were both charged with first degree murder.

Police confirmed earlier this week that the human remains found have been identified as Lafrance.