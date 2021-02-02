Skip to Main Content
$1.2M personal donation to NOSM is largest in school's history, officials say

A doctor who practised in Cochrane and now works in Louisiana is making a sizeable donation to the Northern Ontario School of Medicine.

NOSM says donation to help tackle issues that create inequitable health care in the north

Dr. Hugh Robertson is Emeritus Professor of Radiology at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center and Clinical Professor of Radiology at Tulane University Medical Centre, New Orleans. With roots in Cochrane, Ont., Robertson says he is concerned about the shortages of physicians in the north. (Louisiana State University School of Medicine)

Dr. Hugh Robertson is donating $1.2 million to the school for social accountability initiatives.

Robertson is an Emeritus Professor of Radiology at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center and Clinical Professor of Radiology at Tulane University Medical Centre in New Orleans.

NOSM says the gift marks the largest by an individual donor in the school's history.

He made the donation to help address health inequity, advocacy for marginalized populations and access to care in northern Ontario, according to a statement from the school.

"I have fond memories of practising in northern Ontario and I see the great need for funding. I want to support NOSM with its strategic plan to address health human resource planning," Robertson said.

NOSM says it plans to apply some of this donation toward the establishment of a new one-of-a-kind Center for Social Accountability that will have four pillars: research and innovation, community impact, policy leadership and advocacy, and education. Through this center, NOSM says it will tackle issues that create inequitable health care in the north, such as poverty, water insecurity and climate change.
