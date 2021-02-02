A doctor who practised in Cochrane and now works in Louisiana is making a sizeable donation to the Northern Ontario School of Medicine.

Dr. Hugh Robertson is donating $1.2 million to the school for social accountability initiatives.

Robertson is an Emeritus Professor of Radiology at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center and Clinical Professor of Radiology at Tulane University Medical Centre in New Orleans.

NOSM says the gift marks the largest by an individual donor in the school's history.

He made the donation to help address health inequity, advocacy for marginalized populations and access to care in northern Ontario, according to a statement from the school.



"I have fond memories of practising in northern Ontario and I see the great need for funding. I want to support NOSM with its strategic plan to address health human resource planning," Robertson said.

NOSM says it plans to apply some of this donation toward the establishment of a new one-of-a-kind Center for Social Accountability that will have four pillars: research and innovation, community impact, policy leadership and advocacy, and education. Through this center, NOSM says it will tackle issues that create inequitable health care in the north, such as poverty, water insecurity and climate change.

