Initiative to protect Hudson Bay Lowlands to benefit from $800M investment

An Indigenous-led initiative to protect northern Ontario's Hudson Bay Lowlands is one of four projects to receive a total of $800 million from the federal government over a seven-year period.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the new funding at the United Nations' Biodiversity Conference, COP15, in Montreal on Wednesday.

The four projects, which also include conservation of lands and waters in the Northern Shelf Bioregion in British Columbia, in Qikiqtani Region in Nunavut, and in the Northwest Territories, could protect up to one million square kilometres.

"Our government is here as a partner," Trudeau said in a press release following the announcement.

"And today, we took an important step forward – together – to deliver a vision of conservation that has partnership and reconciliation at its core. I'm looking forward to our shared work to deliver results for communities and for the nature that sustains us all."

Vern Cheechoo, the director of lands and resources with Mushkegowuk Council, said the council is "quite happy with the announcement."

Mushkegowuk Council represents seven First Nations around northern Ontario's James Bay Coast. The council also works with Weenusk First Nation and will collaborate with Fort Severn First Nation on a marine conservation initiative tied to the new funding.

In a press release, the council said the federal government's announcement sets the stage to protect a territory that represents almost one third of Ontario's land mass.

The Hudson Bay Lowlands are home to one of the largest peatland complexes in the world and store an estimated 30 billion tonnes of carbon. The region is also an important habitat for billions of migratory birds.

"It's important in terms of cooling Mother Earth," Cheechoo said. "The elders called it the breathing lands."

Cheechoo said Mushkegowuk Council is still waiting to have more discussions with the federal government to find out what portion of the $800 million it will receive.

But whatever amount it gets, he said it will help build capacity and infrastructure, such as office space, to support researchers, stewards and guardians who will protect the land.

Cheechoo said he hopes the support from the federal government can lead to more long-term funding to permanently protect the area.

He added the new funds will also help promote conservation-based economic activity for the region. He said British Columbia's Great Bear Rainforest serves as an example where economic development can also protect the environment.

"The work that they are doing out there, they've created like 1,200 jobs, started 200 new businesses," Cheechoo said.