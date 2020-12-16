Could virtual emergency health care become permanent in the north?

The virtual emergency department pilot project at Health Science North (HSN) received mostly positive feedback, which may lead it to become a permanent option.

Between December 2020 and July 2021, the hospital in Sudbury, Ont., allowed patients to choose between in-person or virtual emergency care.

The project's aim was to keep space open in the emergency department for life-threatening incidents, while also reducing the amount of time less-urgent patients would have to spend waiting at the hospital.

Jason Turnbull, HSN's manager of communications and community engagement, says he has heard strong support for the virtual emergency department option from patients and health workers alike.

"It really helped to reduce overall physical visits to the emergency department and ensure that we could maintain physical distancing in the ED at such a crucial point in the pandemic," he says.

The Ministry of Health provided $250,000 for the pilot project in Sudbury, which was the first virtual emergency department in northern Ontario.

The virtual stream could handle up to 32 patients per day. Turnbull says daily figures averaged between 15 and 20 patients.

HSN polled its patients about their experiences during the pilot and Turnbull says the results were "90 per cent positive."

Virtual stream meant to enhance, not replace

Turnbull says the virtual option provided more convenience to patients, especially those with mobility issues, those seeking to spend less time waiting at the hospital, and those who live farther away and wanted to avoid traveling during bad winter weather.

Hospitals have to triage patients to ensure staff address the most urgent needs first, meaning anyone with less-serious incidents may have to wait to receive care.

The virtual stream allowed patients to stay at home and get a call from a health worker, offering more flexibility with that time. Turnbull says during the pilot project the emergency department remained open for urgent services and for those who preferred that option.

Patient volumes at HSN's emergency department have been high over the past few weeks. The hospital issued a notice July 21, advising patients of longer-than-normal wait times.

Turnbull says a virtual option would help to ease some of that pressure. He says the hospital remains ready to welcome patients, but encourages them to first seek community-based care for less-urgent conditions.

Virtual care can only be as accessible as a patient's internet connection, which adds a potential barrier in rural and northern communities.

Although the pilot project has now ended, Turnbull says the hospital will hold discussions this fall about finding long-term funding for virtual emergency department services, alongside the in-person option.

MPPs agree idea holds promise

Sudbury MPP Jamie West says neither he nor Nickel Belt MPP France Gélinas have heard complaints about the virtual emergency department pilot project. West says his constituents with vulnerable health status would have likely felt more comfortable staying away from hospitals during the height of COVID-19's third wave, unless they needed urgent attention.

"It provided a lot of safety for people to be able to get that sort of care in their home," he says.

West says the far distances between northern Ontario communities create additional benefits for virtual check-ins for less-urgent needs, especially when the recommendation turns out to be an over-the-counter solution or rest.

"We've had hallway medicine for well before I was elected. And anything we can do to take some of the strain off of the emergency room and off the hospitals, I think would be a positive sign," he says.

West says he hopes to see more virtual options across the north in the future.