Sudbury's Health Sciences North (HSN) has confirmed 76 employees have not complied with its mandatory vaccination policy.

The hospital has required all of its employees to have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by Nov. 12, and to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 21.

In an email, hospital spokesperson Jason Turnbull said the 76 employees were placed on unpaid leave, and will have until Nov. 26 to get their first vaccine dose or face termination.

Those 76 employees represent two per cent of the hospital's workforce, Turnbull said.

"99.6 per cent of employees currently at work, 100 per cent of credentialed professional staff, 100 per cent of learners and 100 per cent of active on-site volunteers at HSN have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine," the email said.

A small number of employees, about 0.4 per cent of the hospital's workforce, have qualified for medical exemptions, and will not need to get vaccinated. But the hospital said those employees must participate in twice weekly rapid antigen testing.